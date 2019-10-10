Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Jonas Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Tacoma Dome. Let’s not pretend like this isn’t a big deal. The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever for their “Happiness Begins Tour.” The tour is in support of their latest album of the same name, their first studio album in 10 years. The brothers went on an indefinite hiatus in 2013, and fans went into a frenzy when rumors sparked about their return. Well, the rumors were true and the band came back with the single “Sucker” in March. This show is sure to be a fun, nostalgic ride for longtime fans of the Jo Bros.

The Regrettes, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Neumos. These Los Angeles-based punk rockers are coming to Seattle for a stop on their “How Do You Love Tour” in support of their latest release of the same name. The album marks the second for the band, following 2017’s “Feel Your Feelings Fool!” The band is led by 18-year-old Lydia Night. Punk-rock fans will want to catch this show, but if you miss it, the band will be back in December for Deck the Hall Ball.