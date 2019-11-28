Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

ScHoolboy Q, 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at WaMu Theater. This Grammy-nominated rapper is on tour in support of his fifth studio album, “CrasH Talk.” ScHoolboy Q, born Quincy Matthew Hanley, is signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, a label shared by several artists — two of them being big names Kendrick Lamar and SZA, both of whom he has a collaborated with. Fans of rap and high-energy shows won’t want to miss this one.

The Chainsmokers, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Tacoma Dome. This electronic-music duo is coming to Seattle for their “World War Joy” tour in support of their most recent album of the same name. Made up of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers have collaborated with a variety of artists ranging from megasuccessful pop rockers Coldplay to up-and-coming acts like Daya and Lennon Stella, the latter of which is an opening act on the tour along with Australian rockers 5 Seconds of Summer. For fans of electronic-dance music and pop, this show is sure to be a fun night.