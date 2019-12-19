Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Rezz, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at WaMu Theater. This Canadian DJ is slipping on her signature light-up glasses and making a stop in Seattle for her “Beyond The Senses” tour in support of her latest EP of the same name. Born Isabelle Rezazadeh, Rezz, 24, has been DJing since she was 16 years old. In 2018, she won a Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year for her debut, “Mass Manipulation.” She was nominated for the same award this year for her second album, “Certain Kind of Magic.” Fans of electronic music won’t want to miss the chance to experience a night of dancing and headbanging to this rising DJ.

Sera Cahoone, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Crocodile. The Seattle-based singer-songwriter and her band are playing what looks to be her last show of the year this Saturday. Cahoone’s last release was 2018’s “The Flora String Sessions.” She has previously played drums for Seattle-based bands Carissa’s Wierd and Band of Horses. Cahoone will be joined by folk singer-songwriter Lydia Ramsey.