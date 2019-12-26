Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

The Black Tones, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Neumos. This Seattle-based band made our list of 15 most influential local artists of the decade and also our best Seattle albums of 2019. The band consists of siblings Eva and Cedric Walker, along with Robbie Little. Their debut album’s title, “Cobain and Cornbread,” stems from a description of the band that Eva came up with when asked about The Black Tones’ sound, as the band is influenced both by their Northwest upbringing and Southern roots. Clear your Friday night plans if you don’t want to miss what’s sure to be a rocking show.

Thunderpussy, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at The Showbox. Ring in the new year with this local band’s fourth annual New Year’s Eve show. The all-women rockers released their eponymous album in 2018, and in October, they released an EP titled “Milk It.” Guests are encouraged to dress up in neon attire and bring out their rave gear. The theme of this year’s show is “The Neon Glow of Electric Sax.” Don’t know what that means? Guess you’ll just have to go to find out.