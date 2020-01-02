Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Pearl Django, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 7-8, at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley. This jazz-swing quintet originally from Tacoma is celebrating a CD release and 26 years together. These shows will certainly not be the band’s first at Jazz Alley; they’ve played more than 120 at the venue. At these next two, they will perform their latest album, “Simplicity.” Jazz lovers will certainly want to catch one of their performances.

Los Lobos, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 8-9, and 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Triple Door. These Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees will take the Triple Door stage to delight Latin-rock listeners. The band has contributed songs to many soundtracks including “La Bamba,” “Spy Kids” and “Nacho Libre.” The band’s most recent release was the Christmas album “Llegó Navidad.” Fans have three chances to see these Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winners.