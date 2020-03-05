Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Patti Smith, 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Paramount Theatre. This veteran punk rocker is playing a few shows with her band this month, including one in Seattle. Smith, a four-time Grammy nominee, released her first studio album in 1975. Since then, she has released 10 more studio albums, the latest being 2012’s “Banga.” She is No. 47 on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Artists. Smith is also an author and has released several books and poetry collections. Her latest book release was the 2019 memoir “Year of the Monkey.” For a chance to see this influential artist live, be sure to check out the show.

Sugaray Rayford, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, March 10-11, at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley. This electric blues singer and songwriter is bringing his tunes to Seattle as part of a West Coast tour. Born Caron Nimoy Rayford, he has released five studio albums over the course of almost 10 years. His latest album, “Somebody Save Me” (2019), was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. In 2019, he won a Blues Music Award for Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year. If you’re interested in hearing Rayford’s soulful voice live, you have two chances to grab tickets.