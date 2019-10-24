Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Foy Vance, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Neptune Theatre. Vance is living proof that it’s never too late to follow your passion. The Northern Irish singer-songwriter, who closes out the American leg of “The Tour” in Seattle before a string of European shows, released his first single, “Gabriel and the Vagabond,” in 2006 at the tender age of 32. Since then, Vance has released five albums, including September’s “To Memphis.” He has also collaborated with Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert, composed music for the Academy Award-winning short film “The Shore,” and toured internationally in support of Elton John, Josh Groban and Ed Sheeran, who signed the folk crooner to his Gingerbread Man Records label in 2015. For alternative folk that tugs at the heartstrings, don’t miss Vance.

Natasha Bedingfield, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Neptune Theatre. If you’ve listened to the radio in the past 15 years, you’ve almost certainly heard a handful of Bedingfield tracks. The English singer is passing through Seattle in support of “Roll With Me,” her fourth studio album of dance-inducing, smile-drawing pop anthems, for a night of smash singles and deeper cuts, too. Bedingfield’s debut album, “Unwritten,” featuring the No. 5 single of the same name, earned the singer-songwriter a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and launched a career of hits like “These Words,” “Love Like This” and “Pocketful of Sunshine.” Feel the rain on your skin, Seattle, and make plans to sing and dance along with Bedingfield.