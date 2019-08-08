Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week’s highlights

Mumford & Sons, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Gorge Amphitheatre. This British, folk/alternative rock band is coming to Seattle for its “Delta Tour” in support of its latest release of the same name. Formed in 2007, the band has found success on the rock and alternative charts with singles such as “I Will Wait” and “The Cave.” In 2013, Mumford & Sons won a Grammy for Album of the Year for its second studio album, “Babel.” Accompanied by fellow alternative-rock band Portugal. The Man, the show should be a great option for fans of the genre.

The War & Treaty, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Tractor Tavern. This husband-and-wife duo are bringing their strong, soulful voices to Seattle as a stop on their 2019 tour. Michael and Tanya Trotter bring a unique blend of Americana and soul to their original music; those looking to stray from the mainstream and hear something new are sure to enjoy the show.