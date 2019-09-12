Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Maggie Rogers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at WaMu Theater. This 25-year-old pop-folk artist is coming back to Seattle for her “Heard It in a Past Life” world tour, which is in support of her debut studio album of the same name. Before her own tour, Rogers opened for bands Haim and Mumford & Sons in 2018. Listeners interested in rising female artists should check out the show.

Hall & Oates, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. This iconic duo — responsible for hits “You Make My Dreams,” “Maneater,” “Rich Girl” and more — are hitting the fair stage Saturday. Made up of Daryl Hall and John Oates, the duo has been making music together since 1970 and has released 18 studio albums in their tenure. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. Fans of the duo looking to jam out to some of their classics won’t want to miss out.