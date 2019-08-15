Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Lionel Richie, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Marymoor Park in Redmond. The iconic R&B singer, currently on his “Hello” tour, is making a stop at Marymoor Park to bring all his hits, including “All Night Long,” to town. Richie first got his start in the music business as a singer and saxophonist for funk/soul band the Commodores. He went on to have his own successful solo career and is currently a judge on the “American Idol” revival. Fans of the four-time Grammy-winning artist are sure to enjoy the show.

Nas, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. This rapper is touring in support of the 25th anniversary of his debut album, “Illmatic.” Released in 1994, the album was well received by critics. Nas, born Nasir Jones, has released 11 studio albums and has collaborated with many artists over the years — from Snoop Dogg to Amy Winehouse. Think about catching the show if you’re a fan of “Illmatic” and East Coast rap.