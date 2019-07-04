Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Sir Mix-A-Lot, 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Neumos: This iconic Seattle native is doing a hometown show at Neumos. Born Anthony Ray, Sir Mix-A-Lot found major success in 1992 with his hit song “Baby Got Back,” and earned a Grammy in 1993 for Best Rap Solo Performance. The performer will be joining fellow rap icon MC Hammer on his “Hammer’s House Party Tour” for a few shows this summer.

Khalid, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Tacoma Dome: This 21-year-old R&B singer is coming to Tacoma as a part of his “Free Spirit World Tour” in support of his latest album of the same name. Khalid first made waves in the music scene with his hit single “Location,” which charted in several countries and has received multiple certifications. Khalid has released two studio albums so far and has worked with such big-name artists as Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and P!nk. The “Free Spirit World Tour” consists of three legs and will hit Europe and Oceania following stops across North America.