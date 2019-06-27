Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week’s highlights

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Tacoma Dome: The English rock band is coming to Tacoma for its “Live 2019” tour. Formed in 1970, the Electric Light Orchestra had been inactive for many years after disbanding in 1986. In 2014, original members Jeff Lynne and Richard Tandy started touring and releasing music again. Their latest release since re-forming was 2015’s “Alone in the Universe.” Fans of the “Mr. Blue Sky” performers are sure to enjoy the show.

Dido, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Showbox SoDo: This English singer and songwriter is heading to Seattle for a stop on her first tour in 15 years. Known for her hits “White Flag” and “Thank You,” which was sampled in Eminem’s hit song “Stan,” Dido is back on the music scene with her latest album, “On My Mind.” Lovers of electropop and downtempo music will fit right in at this award-winning artist’s show.