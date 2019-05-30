Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Imogen Heap, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Moore Theatre. The English electronic-pop singer is touring for the first time in nine years for her Mycelia World Tour. Shows will include a solo set, workshops and a set with Guy Sigsworth, who is the other half of their duo Frou Frou. While Heap has not released an album since 2014, she wrote the music for the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” released in 2018. Fans of the artist who are looking for an interactive experience along with music are sure to enjoy the show.

Little Feat, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Moore Theatre. This California-based band is touring in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Throughout its 50-year career, Little Feat has gone through several lineup changes and has released 16 studio albums. This show is for lovers of a wide variety of genres; the band has explored many including country, rock and jazz funk.