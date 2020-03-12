Editor’s note: Restrictions on gatherings in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus have led to a large number of cancelations. So it’s a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure the event is not canceled or postponed.

Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Grace Potter, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at The Showbox. This rocker is making a stop in Seattle during her “Daylight” tour in support of her latest album of the same name. “Daylight” is Potter’s first solo release since 2015’s “Midnight.” The album’s single, “Love Is Love,” reached No. 8 on the Adult Alternative chart. Potter was the lead vocalist of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals up until 2015. If you wanna hear Potter’s vocals soar while she shreds on a Flying V, don’t miss out on this one.

Leslie Odom Jr., 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Neptune Theatre. This Broadway star is bringing his “Stronger Magic Tour” to Seattle. Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” and has performed in several other theater productions. He has released three solo albums, including a Christmas record, and his debut self-titled album reached No. 1 on the U.S. Jazz chart. His latest release was 2019’s “Mr.” If you want to get jazzy on a Sunday night, be sure to check out the show.