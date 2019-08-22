Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Generationals, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Crocodile. This new-wave, indie-pop band is bringing its bright and fun music to Seattle in support of its latest album, “Reader As Detective.” Generationals is made up of Louisiana-based duo Ted Joyner and Grant Widmer. “Reader As Detective” is their fifth studio album. Those who enjoy bopping their heads and jumping around to lively indie sounds should try and catch the show.

Stephen Marley, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Showbox. This reggae artist and son of Bob Marley is currently on his “Babylon By Bus Tour.” Marley has released four solo studio albums and won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album for three of them in 2005, 2007 and 2009. He was previously in the family group Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers with his siblings — Ziggy, Sharon and Cedella Marley. Fans looking to jam out to reggae for a night are sure to enjoy the show.