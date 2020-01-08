Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

EarthGang, 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Showbox. The hip-hop duo from Georgia has made a big splash in the genre. Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) are bringing their talents to Seattle for the first stop on their “Mirrorland” tour. Their debut album of the same name was released on the record label Dreamville, founded by fellow hip-hop artist J. Cole. The album debuted at No. 20 on the U.S. Billboard Rap chart. More recently, the duo was featured on the soundtrack of the critically acclaimed film “Queen & Slim.” Get tickets now if you feel like shaking it up on a Thursday.

Night Hikes, 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Tractor Tavern. This local dream-pop band is playing the Tractor for the first time Thursday night. Comprised of Olivia Godby and Matthew Farrell, the duo met during their first year at the University of Notre Dame. Night Hikes is now making and performing mellow pop tunes in Seattle. The band’s latest album, “Chalice,” was released in November and features a song titled “Belltown” (shout out!). Consider the show if you’re looking for a chill, music-filled night on the town.