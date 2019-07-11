Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Common, 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Moore Theatre. This rapper, actor and activist is going on a combined book and concert tour in support of his book “Let Love Have the Last Word.” Born Lonnie Lynn, Common released his first album in 1992 and most recently has acted or lent his voice to the films “The Hate U Give” and “Smallfoot.” Fans of hip-hop with a message are sure to enjoy this show.

The Raconteurs, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at WaMu Theater. This Nashville-based rock band is hitting Seattle for its “Help Us Stranger Tour” in support of its latest album of the same name. The band was formed in 2005 by Jack White, formerly of the rock duo The White Stripes, and Brendan Benson. Their album “Broken Boy Soldiers” and single “Steady, As She Goes” were nominated for Grammys in 2007. If you love a good rock show complete with head banging and screaming guitars, this is the Thursday-night event for you.