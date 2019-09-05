Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week’s highlights

Boyz II Men and 98 Degrees, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. It’s going to be a true #throwbackthursday at the fair when Boyz II Men and 98 Degrees hit the stage. Boyz II Men formed in 1985 and have released 12 studio albums since their formation. 98 Degrees formed in 1996 and have released five studio albums. The band took a nine-year hiatus but reunited in 2012. For the chance to hear old favorites like “End of the Road,” “I Do (Cherish You)” and more, head to Puyallup for this nostalgic show.

Bon Iver, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Gorge Amphitheatre. This indie-folk band, headed by Justin Vernon, is on tour in support of its latest album, “I, I.” The album is the group’s fourth and received positive reviews from critics. In 2012, the band won two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album for “Bon Iver, Bon Iver.” Loyal fans or indie-folk lovers should check out the show.