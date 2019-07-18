Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

Bowling for Soup and Reel Big Fish, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at The Showbox. These two punk bands are joining forces for a tour of punk fans’ dreams. Reel Big Fish formed in California in 1991 and has released nine studio albums since. The band has gone through many lineup changes over their 28 year-run but still continues to make music. Their latest release was 2018’s “Life Sucks … Let’s Dance!” Bowling for Soup formed in 1994 and is celebrating 25 years together. The band has released 10 studio albums and has also recorded many covers, including Modern English’s “I Melt With You” and Fountains of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom.” Their latest original release was the 2016 album “Drunk Dynasty.” The tour is only hitting a limited number of North American cities, so if this is a show you’ve always wanted to see, be sure to get your tickets.

21 Savage, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at WaMu Theater. This Atlanta-based rapper is coming to Seattle for his “I Am > I Was” (I Am Greater Than I Was) tour in support of his latest album of the same name. Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Savage found success with his feature on Post Malone’s single “Rockstar,” which earned him his first No. 1 song, as well as Billboard and MTV Video Music awards. “I Am > I was” is the rappers second solo studio album following 2017’s “Issa Album,” which featured the hit single “Bank Account.” Savage also released the collaborative album “Without Warning” with Offset and Metroboomin in 2017. This show is a great choice for rap and trap fans.