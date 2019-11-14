Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week’s highlights

Big Freedia, 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Neptune Theatre. This New Orleans-based bounce artist is coming to Seattle for a stop on her “Azz Across America Tour.” Freedia released her first single in 1999, and three studio albums and three extended plays since then. The video for Beyoncé’s 2016 single “Formation” features a sample from a speech by Freedia and the late rapper Messy Mya. Freedia was also featured on Drake’s hit single “Nice for What.” She will be joined by rock band Low Cut Connie and rap cabaret artist Boyfriend. If you love to dance and come to slay, you won’t want to miss the show.

Brittany Howard, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Moore Theatre. If the name Brittany Howard sounds familiar to you, it may be because she is the lead vocalist and guitarist for the Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes. Howard is now touring on her own in support of her debut solo album, “Jaime.” In a note on her Instagram, Howard said she dedicated the title of the album to her sister, who passed away as a teenager. If you love strong, soulful vocals with the music to back it, be sure to catch this show.