Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week’s highlights

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at WaMu Theater. The self-proclaimed “cheeky” rapper, born Brandon Paak Anderson, is bringing his drumming and rapping talent to Seattle for his “Best Teef in the Game” tour. The tour is in support of the Oxnard, California, native’s latest album, “Ventura.” The album features several big-name artists including André 3000, Smokey Robinson and Brandy. The release marks his fourth studio album, not including 2016’s “Yes Lawd!,” a collaborative album with producer NxWorries. This Grammy winner is sure to bring a high-energy show, so if you’re into mellow concerts with minimal percussion and no dancing, this one isn’t for you.

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at WaMu Theater. Nineties rock fans rejoice because these two bands are coming together for their “Summer Gods Tour.” Both have been going strong since 1993. Even if their names don’t sound familiar, it is likely that you have heard Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life” or Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle.” The former’s most recent release was 2018’s “Thanks For Everything” and the latter’s was 2016’s “Integrity Blues.” Alternative-rock lovers looking for Wednesday-night plans can look no further.