NEW YORK (AP) — Liam Neeson says violence breeds violence and bigotry breeds bigotry.
The 66-year-old actor appeared Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” one day after he told an interviewer that he had violent thoughts about killing a black person after learning nearly 40 years ago that someone close to him had been raped.
Neeson says he had asked about the race of the attacker, along with other descriptive characteristics.
He says he had a “primal urge to lash out” before he was shocked by his reaction and sought help from a priest and friends.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Historians irked by musical 'Hamilton' escalate their duel
- Ariana Grande tried to fix her Japanese tattoo, but it still doesn't mean what she wanted it to
- Coroner: Model and actress Kim Porter died from pneumonia
- Former Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers with unconventional second careers
- 21 Savage's English origins stun fans of the Atlanta rapper
Neeson says he’s not a racist.
The actor says we need to talk about these things because bigotry and racism exist.
Neeson was promoting his new thriller, “Cold Pursuit.”