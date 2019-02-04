LONDON (AP) — Liam Neeson has said he is ashamed to admit he had violent thoughts about killing a black person after learning that someone close to him had been raped.
In an interview published Monday, Neeson said that after being told the attacker was black, he “went up and down areas with a cosh (stick or truncheon)” hoping a black person “would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”
“It took me a week, maybe a week and a half, to go through that,” Neeson said.
Many social media users expressed shock at his admission, accusing Neeson of racism.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage in US immigration custody
- Ariana Grande tried to fix her Japanese tattoo, but it still doesn't mean what she wanted it to
- Caroline Shaw piano concerto premiere turns classical tradition on its head
- Seattle contestant back on CBS' 'Survivor' for a third try at the top prize
- 5 movies open Feb. 1; our reviewers weigh in
The Northern Ireland-born actor recounted the story in an interview with The Independent while promoting his new thriller “Cold Pursuit,” about a father who seeks violent revenge for his son’s death.
He said the incident happened some time ago.
Neeson, 66, called his reaction “horrible,” saying it taught him a lesson about the “primal need” for revenge.
Neeson, who grew up in Northern Ireland during the decades of violence known as the Troubles, said: “I understand that need for revenge, but it just leads to more revenge, to more killing and more killing, and Northern Ireland’s proof of that.”
Neeson’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.