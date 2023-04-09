BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Loyalty, Lisa Scottoline

3. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano

4. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls

5. Countdown, James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

6. Tombs, Junji Ito

7. I Will Find You, Harlan Coben

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

9. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson

10. Worthy Opponents, Danielle Steel

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Outlive, Peter Attia

2. You’re Going to Make It, Lysa TerKeurst

3. The Love Stories of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

4. Sweet Enough, Alison Roman

5. Eat to Beat Your Diet, William W. Li

6. RecipeTin Eats Dinner, Nagi Maehashi

7. Spare, Prince Harry

8. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

9. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

