BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
2. Countdown, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois
3. I Will Find You, Harlan Coben
4. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano
5. Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 13, Kentaro Miura
6. Smolder, Laurell K. Hamilton
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
8. Bea Wolf, Zach Weinersmith, Boulet
9. Worthy Opponents, Danielle Steel
10. The White Lady, Jacqueline Winspear
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Eat to Beat Your Diet, William W. Li
2. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond
3. Change Your Brain Every Day, Daniel G. Amen
4. Saved, Benjamin Hall
5. Spare, Prince Harry
6. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
7. Forever Young, Mark Hyman
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
9. The Courage to Be Free, Ron DeSantis
10. Paris, Paris Hilton
