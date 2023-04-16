BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Homecoming, Kate Morton

3. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

5. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano

6. Countdown, James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

7. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld

8. Tress of the Emerald Sea, Brandon Sanderson

9. I Will Find You, Harlan Coben

10. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Outlive, Peter Attia

2. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog, William H. McRaven

3. The Love Stories of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

4. You’re Going to Make It, Lysa TerKeurst

5. Built to Move, Juliet Starrett, Kelly Starrett

6. Choosing to Run, Des Linden

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

8. Got Your Number, Mike Greenberg

9. Spare, Prince Harry

10. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC