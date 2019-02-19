NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga and her fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, have split up.
A representative for the singer-actress confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday. No more details were provided.
Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, began dating in 2017. Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney.
Gaga has a big week ahead: She is a double nominee at Sunday’s Academy Awards for her work in “A Star Is Born.” Her nominations include best actress and best original song for “Shallow,” which won two Grammys and a Golden Globe.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday
- Trivia: Surprising facts about each U.S. president
- Burien rapper Travis Thompson signs major-label deal with Epic Records
- 6 movies open Feb. 15; our reviewers weigh in
- These books-turned-movies — including 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' — are coming to screens near you
The Academy Awards will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles