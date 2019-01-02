LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested a man they say burglarized Hollywood Hills homes including those of celebrities after casing them while pretending to be a potential buyer or real estate agent during open houses.
Detective Jared Timmons said Wednesday that investigators have seized more than 2,000 items worth several million dollars allegedly taken in burglaries in 2017 and 2018.
Timmons says singers Usher, Adam Lambert and Jason Derulo are among 13 victims identified so far.
Capt. Cory Palka says stolen items include artwork, jewelry, fine wines, purses and clothing.
Police posted photos of items on https://hollywoodburglary.smugmug.com/ in hope of identifying other victims and returning property.
The suspect is identified as 32-year-old Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, who is being held on $1 million bail. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.