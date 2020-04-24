In this town by the water, everyone likes to stay busy (well, almost everyone). But some things are different between day and night. Can you spot them?

Here are links to download print-friendly versions you can use for coloring.

And remember to share your coloring results on social media with the hashtag #STKidsCorner!

Clues: sun/moon; violinist’s eyes; ferry’s wake; painter’s canvas; writer’s drink; sleeping cat’s blanket; sleeping cat’s clock; guitar cord.

Art by Gabriel Campanario, Seattle Times news artist