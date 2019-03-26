NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The ACM Awards will feature collaborations between pop star Khalid and Kane Brown, three-time Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile with Dierks Bentley and pop star Kelly Clarkson pulling double-duty with performances with both Jason Aldean and Dan + Shay.

The awards show is also bringing back its flashback performance slots, this time with upcoming Country Music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs. Miranda Lambert, the most awarded ACM artist with 32 wins, will perform with George Strait, and sing a medley of her own hits.

Eric Church will perform with new female artist winner Ashley McBryde, while Aldean, who is receiving the ACM Artist of the Decade award during the April 7 show, will also perform with Florida Georgia Line. Maren Morris will perform with Brothers Osborne.