NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart isn’t hosting the Oscars, but he’s got a number one movie.
Hart’s “The Upside” surpassed expectations to open with $19.6 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday.
The strong performance of “The Upside” pushed “Aquaman” to second after the aquatic superhero’s three-week reign on top of the North American box office.
Over the weekend, “Aquaman” passed $1 billion worldwide.
Opening in third place was the canine adventure “A Dog’s Way Home” with $11.3 million.
Early January is often a dumping ground in movie theaters and the weekend featured a number of duds.
Keanu Reeves’ sci-fi thriller “Replicas” debuted with just $2.5 million.