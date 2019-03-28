NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filmmaker Ken Burns hit the road this month to preach the gospel of “Country Music,” his new PBS film airing in September.

Burns and his co-producers went on a bus trip throughout the South to start early promotion of his next documentary chronicling the rise and evolution of country music as a uniquely American art form.

The film explores the origins of the genre as hillbilly music through its rise to popularity on radio, TV and film, and its evolution over several eras. It features over 100 interviews with artists, songwriters and musicians.

Burns said the bus trip was similar to what musicians do regularly: get out in the country and meet people in little towns. The eight-part, 16-hour film will air Sept. 15-18 and Sept. 22-25.