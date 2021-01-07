Katie Couric is stepping into Alex Trebek’s shoes, albeit probably without the famous mustache.

The former “Today” co-anchor will join the revolving door of guest “Jeopardy” hosts set to start next week, manning the lectern until the game show finds a permanent replacement, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Couric, 63, joins former champ Ken Jennings as fill-in hosts, which Sony previously announced they plan to use until finding the perfect new trivia master.

Episodes hosted by Jennings are set to begin airing Monday.

Trebek died in November after a battle against pancreatic cancer, but had recorded enough episodes to last until the new year after a short break for reruns over the holidays.

“He was an absolute warrior,” “Jeopardy” executive producer Mike Richards said on “Today” Monday about the host’s final episodes.

“And what he was able to do by giving himself back to the set, to tape those final episodes — and … we didn’t know it was going to be his final episodes and neither did he. But it was herculean.”