Twitter has reinstated Kanye West’s account after he was suspended eight months for a series of antisemitic posts.

West, whose legal name is now Ye, had not sent any new tweets as of Sunday afternoon.

The “All of the Lights” artist, 46, assured Twitter (now known as X) executives he would not make any more antisemitic or otherwise offensive posts, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

In exchange for the reinstatement, West will not be allowed to monetize his account, and no advertisements will appear next to his posts, according to the Journal. His account was given a gold verification checkmark.

After taking control of Twitter in October 2022, Elon Musk promised to reinstate banned accounts and described himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

West spread several antisemitic posts throughout 2022, including one in which he promised to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” That tweet was removed by Twitter moderators prior to Musk’s takeover.

Advertising

Days later, Musk said he spoke with West and expressed his concerns about the post. But when West shared a photo of a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, it was one step too far for Musk. West’s account was suspended on Dec. 2, 2022.

“I tried my best,” Musk told one user who asked about West. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

While West was temporarily banned, Musk reinstated the accounts of other controversial figures, including former President Donald Trump and alleged human trafficker and misogynist influencer Andrew Tate. Despite his Twitter reinstatement, Trump has continued posting only on his own platform, Truth Social.

———