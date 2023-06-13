KENT — If you’ve ever watched a “Jurassic Park” movie and thought to yourself, “Wow, this would be so much better without the special effects and the movie stars,” have I got an event for you. A sort of community-theater version of the franchise, Jurassic World Live Tour involves some very large puppet dinosaurs and some even larger souvenir stands where things like green-glowing Light Machetes ($30) were selling briskly, the better to see … well, I’m still not quite sure what.

Touching down at Kent’s accesso ShoWare Center last weekend and at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena June 16-18, Jurassic World Live Tour is basically a 90-minute (with intermission) play; that is, if a play was staged in a sports arena and involved prerecorded dialogue, actors gamely lip-syncing, and a Troodon dinosaur with black-legginged human legs poking out. (Weirdly, the Troodon — whose name is Jeannie, in honor of her apparently being a genius, which some marketer clearly is — also has a full set of dinosaur legs, the lower of which are sort of haphazardly attached to the human legs, meaning that she has six visible legs. Which makes her an insect maybe? I have so many questions.)

The story unfolding here is not directly from any of the movies — pity, as it might have been fun to watch an actor imitate Jeff Goldblum or Chris Pratt, or re-enact Bryce Dallas Howard’s running-in-heels stunt. But it’s recognizable: Nice scientists cultivate relationships with dinosaurs, evil people want to use the dinosaurs for ill, T. rex gets cranky, and everything sorts itself out after much mayhem.

All of this plays out over a booming sports-arena PA system, which means that everyone sounds like they’re about to announce that the Kraken are taking the ice. There’s no nuance here, to the extent that it’s often hard to tell which actor is speaking, never mind what they’re saying — but then again, nuance is not the point of Jurassic World Live Tour, where a bag of cotton candy with a reusable dinosaur head attached costs $18. The story involves something about dinosaur brainwaves and a Dinosaur Decoder Prototype, whatever that is, and a lot of lines like, “We have to find the eggs before it’s too late!” (Dinosaur eggs, of course, which the show’s paleo-veterinarian misidentifies, to dramatic effect. Don’t they teach anything in paleo-vet school?)

But you want to know about the dinosaurs. OK, they come in two types, for which I will use the highly technical term of small ones (the ones walking around on visible human legs) and big ones. The big ones, including the aforementioned cranky T. rex (who probably just needs some dinosaur therapy), lumber about on large and extremely visible platforms; they’re well-designed and look like impressive engineering feats, but don’t have much personality. And — yes, I know I am asking a lot, but it isn’t me who stuck the name of “Live Tour” on this thing — shouldn’t they at least sort of seem alive? Isn’t that the point?

To be fair, I should note that many of the kids in the arena seemed to be eating all of this up quite happily, particularly the one who ran out onto the arena floor after the show had begun (quickly retrieved by a swift and sheepish parent). There are a few decent stunts in the show, particularly a guy in the ensemble who does some very good wheelies on a motorbike (it’s like he’s doing them to keep himself amused, but whatever works), and a nice up-to-the-rafters-with-the-raptors moment that likely caused a few people to drop their Jurassic Popcorn.

But mostly Jurassic World Live Tour just seems like a long, strange experiment in live-action fan fiction, full of odd choices (one dinosaur repeatedly makes a noise that sounds like he’s trying to cough up a hairball) and existing primarily as a vehicle for selling plush dinosaurs, dinosaur-head bubble blowers, raptor necklaces and T-shirts that say “Awesome Saurus Rex” on them. I remember the magic of seeing “Jurassic Park” for the first time, 30 years ago, when the CGI wasn’t yet perfect but the dinosaurs had a stunning majesty. Re-watching its opening scenes the other day, I noted a line spoken by an evil lawyer character (nattily dressed in blazer and linen shorts): “We’re gonna make a fortune from this place.” He didn’t know the half of it.