BERLIN (AP) — Actress Juliette Binoche is urging people to “let justice do what it needs to do” in the case of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, and says it shouldn’t be forgotten that he was a “great producer.”

Binoche spoke Thursday at the Berlin film festival, where she is jury president. The star of “Chocolat” and “The English Patient” said she never had problems with Weinstein, though she “could see he had problems.”

The 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Binoche told reporters that a lot of people had expressed their opinions on Weinstein. “Now I think … justice has to do its work.”