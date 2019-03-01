NEW YORK (AP) — Jordyn Woods says “I’m not a homewrecker,” breaking her silence over exactly what went down with Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson — now Khloe Kardashian’s ex.

She told Jada Pinkett Smith on the actress’ Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” that Thompson kissed her once on the lips and that was it.

Woods is the best friend of Kylie Jenner and she is also close to Jenner’s sister Khloe and the entire Kardashian family. Thompson is the father of Khloe’s baby, True.

For two weeks, social media rumors and hate have been swirling over what occurred between the two at a party at Thompson’s Los Angeles home.

At times tearful, the 21-year-old Woods told Pinkett Smith she regrets heading over to Thompson’s place with girlfriends after a night on the town.