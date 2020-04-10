Want to be part of Dinner at a Movie, the Stay-Home Edition? Watch “The Talented Mr. Ripley” this weekend over takeout from a local restaurant or a homemade supper (plus prosecco, if you like!), then join Bethany and Moira here in this space at noon on Monday, Apr. 13 for an online discussion. We’ll talk about the movie, Cate Blanchett’s outfits, what we ate, and maybe reminisce a bit about Dinners at a Movie Past.

The discussion will take place in the comments section of this story. So bookmark this page and return on Monday!