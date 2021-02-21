ISLESBORO, Maine (AP) — The Maine mansion that actor John Travolta shared with his late wife, actor Kelly Preston, has been put up for sale.

The 67-year-old star of “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever” recently listed the home on Islesboro, an island off the coast of Maine, for $5 million, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The couple bought the home in 1991 as newlyweds and turned it from a “very dark and somber” house into a bright family home for their soon-to-be-born son, Jett, according to a 1999 feature in Architectural Digest. Built in 1903, the 10,830-square-foot home has 20 bedrooms and sits on a 48-acre estate along the ocean.

Travolta told Architectural Digest that he and Preston bought the home after visiting actor Kirstie Alley at her home on the island. The couple said they had always wanted a home big enough to entertain their dozens of family members.

Preston, who had roles alongside Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” and Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Twins,” died last year after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. Their first son, Jett, died in 2009 after suffering a seizure at the family’s vacation home in the Bahamas.

Travolta became a Hollywood star in the 1970s and was nominated for an acting Oscar for his 1977 performance in “Saturday Night Fever.” He was nominated again for his role in 1994’s “Pulp Fiction.”