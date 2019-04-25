NEW YORK (AP) — Court papers show that “Boyz N the Hood” director John Singleton is in a coma at a Los Angeles hospital eight days after suffering a major stroke.

The 51-year-old director’s condition was revealed in a court filing Thursday from his mother, Shelia Ward, who is requesting she be appointed his temporary conservator to make medical and financial decisions for him while he is incapacitated.

Singleton’s family had previously announced that he’d had a stroke on April 17, but there had been no details revealed about the seriousness of his condition.

It’s not clear whether the temporary conservatorship has been granted.

Singleton was nominated for an Oscar for 1991’s “Boyz n the Hood.” His other films include “Poetic Justice,” starring Janet Jackson, and his recent projects include the TV series “Snowfall.”