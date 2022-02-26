Four upcoming John Mayer concerts in Pittsburgh, Belmont Park, New York, and Boston have been postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the band, including Mayer himself.

The singer-guitarist, on the Sob Rock Tour, posted on social media Thursday night:

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head — mine included — as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.) We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation … me”

The Pittsburgh concert has been rescheduled for May 5, the Belmont Park concert for May 7 and the two Boston stops May 9 and 10.

On Monday, when drummer Steve Ferrone tested positive and was unable to play at Madison Square Garden, the band played without a drummer until Questlove, of The Roots, dropped in like Batman to bail them out.

In Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, J.J. Johnson sat in with the band.

