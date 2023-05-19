Jimmy Buffett announced he was hospitalized this week, forcing him to cancel a performance in South Carolina.

Buffett had traveled to Boston for a medical checkup and was hospitalized for unspecified health “issues that needed immediate attention,” the “Margaritaville” performer wrote Thursday in a statement.

He had been traveling in the Bahamas after playing a string of shows throughout the West as a part of his “Second Wind 2023” tour. Buffett was set to perform in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday at Credit One Stadium, but assured fans the concert would be rescheduled and that tickets will be honored once a new date is announced.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett continued. “I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

This isn’t the first time the 76-year-old was forced to cancel performances due to health issues. In September, Buffett was briefly hospitalized “due to health issues,” and had to cancel the rest of his performances for the year. Several of his recent West Coast shows, including a pair at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and San Diego, were makeup shows from the fall.

Buffett’s Parrotheads filled his Twitter mentions Thursday with well wishes.

“My prayer is for a speedy recovery & good health, not so you can return to the Lowcountry, but for your quality of life,” wrote @PalmettoPirate1. “We older fans understand. We are more fragile than before. We used to rub dirt on it & push through it. It doesn’t work that way at our age.”

“Your not wrong — I used to think the problem with getting older was your parents were old — now that I’m old your correct it’s not for the the faint of heart,” agreed @mylibertybelle.

“Your health is what’s most important, JB,” added @parrotheadauthr. “Take care of yourself; we’re not going anywhere. If you choose to get back out on the road, great, but only if it’s in your best interest.”

Since making hits like “Margaritaville” and “Come Monday” in the 1970s, Buffett has made a fortune off various business ventures, from beer to cannabis, real estate, casinos and food, including his restaurant chain, Margaritaville. As of 2023, the singer-songwriter’s net worth is valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes. Despite his wealth, he has continued to perform onstage. A Broadway musical, “Escape to Margaritaville,” based on his music, also debuted in 2018.