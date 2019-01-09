ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Jewish human rights group has urged Croatian authorities to ban a book that denies crimes committed by Croatia’s World War II pro-Nazi regime.
Chief Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff of the Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement Wednesday that a book entitled “the Jasenovac Lie Revealed” is being promoted in a Catholic church in Zagreb on Jan. 16.
Zuroff says the book “denies that mass murders of Serbs, Jews, Roma and Croatian anti-fascists were carried out frequently in the notorious Jasenovac concentration camp.”
Zuroff says works like this “would immediately be banned in Germany and Austria, and rightfully so.”
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Washington's favorite Netflix show in 2018 was sci-fi thriller 'Altered Carbon'
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- 'Inheritance' uncovers the complexities — and risks — of DNA testing and reproductive technology
- Sleater-Kinney working with St. Vincent on new album set for Sub Pop release
- Judge denies Kevin Spacey's request to skip court appearance
Croatia’s center-right authorities have faced criticism for their alleged lack of resolve in preventing the resurgence of pro-Nazi sentiments in the European Union country.