Jeremy Renner has progressed even further in his recovery, months after he was severely injured in a snowplow accident in January.

A month after he and his cane danced onto the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stage in April, the “Hawkeye” star shared a video of himself jogging on social media.

“First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” he captioned his Instagram story, shared Thursday. “Pain is progress for me.”

Jogging at a gentle pace on an anti-gravity treadmill, the “Avengers” actor said that the exercise is “the new activity that I’m not used to.” He explained to the person filming his routine that “walking and jogging are very different muscle groups.” In March, he was simply walking on the machine.

Renner was hospitalized on Jan. 1 for severe wounds he received in a snowplow accident. The “Rennervations” host was crushed by a 14,000-pound Tucker Sno-Cat and broke his right knee and left and right ankles — among a slew of other injuries.

He underwent surgery and was released from the hospital weeks later. On Jan. 21, Renner said on Instagram he was dealing with “30 plus broken bones” as a result of the accident.

Since then, Renner has kept his fans in the loop regarding his physical recovery — sharing significant milestones including his first steps post-accident.

In recent months, Renner’s progress went from exercising on a recumbent bike to walking with a cane at the April premiere of his Disney+ vehicle-makeover show “Rennervations,” to shuffling his feet on “Kimmel.”

The actor seems to be recovering without a hitch, but during his jog he said “the leg’s still broken.”

“Thank goodness for the titanium,” he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.