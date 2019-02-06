LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney.
Her publicist confirmed Wednesday the 28-year-old Academy Award winner’s engagement, but did not provide additional details.
People magazine reported in June that Lawrence was dating Maroney, who is the director of an art gallery in New York City.
Lawrence has finished filming her fourth installment of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” which is expected in theaters in June.
