NEW YORK — James Corden was banned from New York City’s popular Balthazar eatery, then quickly welcomed back after he reportedly apologized for what the restaurant’s owner described as “abusive” behavior by the host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show.”

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” restaurateur Keith McNally wrote in an Instagram post late Monday. “I strongly believe in second chances.”

McNally’s post came hours after he called Corden “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the SoHo restaurant’s 25-year history, citing two alleged incidents, including one in June when Corden says he found a hair in his food.

“After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic,” McNally wrote in an initial Instagram post Monday. “Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: ‘Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far.’ “

The second incident occurred during brunch on Oct. 9, said McNally, who wrote that Corden sent back an omelet ordered by his wife.

“The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad,” McNally wrote. “That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!’ ”

McNally didn’t immediately respond to Daily News requests for comment.

In his follow-up post, McNally said “all is forgiven” after speaking with Corden.

“Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere,” McNally wrote. “Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden.”

The English-born Corden, 44, began hosting “The Late Late Show” in 2015 and plans to leave the gig next year. The late-night talk program tapes in Los Angeles.