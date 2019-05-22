LONDON (AP) — Jake Black, co-writer of the song that opened “The Sopranos” and co-founder of the English electronic band Alabama 3, has died.

The band announced Black’s death Tuesday on Facebook and says it is “heartbroken.” His age and the cause of death were not available.

The group wrote that Black, who performed as The Very Reverend D. Wayne Love, had taken ill after performing at England’s Highpoint Festival on Friday and died at a hospital Tuesday.

The group wrote that “the transition was painless and peaceful.”

Black formed the group with Rob Spragg in 1995. Their song “Woke Up This Morning” was featured on their 1997 album “Exile on the Coldharbour Lane.”

It was used as the opening theme music for the HBO series about a New Jersey mob boss.