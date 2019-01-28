NEW YORK (AP) — “You Oughta Know” Alanis Morissette is coming to Broadway.
The singer-songwriter has allowed songs from her 1995 breakthrough album “Jagged Little Pill” to be used in a new musical and producers plan to land it on Broadway this fall. “You Oughta Know” was a song on that Grammy-winning album.
“Jagged Little Pill” played the American Repertory Theater last summer. It’s directed by Diane Paulus and has an original story by Diablo Cody, who wrote “Juno.”
Morissette wrote the album with Glen Ballard, who collaborated with Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics on the music for “Ghost: The Musical.”
Morissette joins a glut of pop and rock stars to try their hand at Broadway, including Bruce Springsteen, Sting, The Go-Go’s, Sara Bareilles, Billy Joel and Cyndi Lauper.