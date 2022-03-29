Jada Pinkett Smith seems ready to move on.

Two days after Chris Rock mocked her shaved head and her husband rushed the Oscars stage to slap him in her defense, the “Red Table Talk” host issued her first public comments without ever mentioning the viral incident.

“This is a season for healing and I’m for it,” reads a pale pink graphic Pinkett Smith shared on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Despite not saying what she’s referring to, Will Smith’s slap is almost certainly the topic of conversation, as it has been for nearly everyone since Sunday night.

With the Smiths in the front row, Rock, who was presenting the award for documentary feature, joked that he was excited to see Jada in “G.I. Jane 2,” alluding to Demi Moore’s shaved head in the 1997 Ridley Scott movie. But Jada’s shaved head is due to her alopecia, which causes hair loss, not a movie role.

Will Smith jumped on stage, slapped Rock, then walked back to his seat and yelled at the comedian to “keep my wife’s name out of your f—- mouth.”

Smith, who went on to win best actor for “King Richard,” apologized to Rock in a statement Monday night.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”