NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper J. Cole will headline the halftime show at the NBA All-Star Game.
The seven-time Grammy Award nominee will return to his home state to perform a medley of hits at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 17. He released his latest single, “Middle Child,” on Jan. 23.
The National Basketball Association also announced on Wednesday that Meek Mill will open the game and perform an introduction of the All-Star teams.
Charlotte-born Anthony Hamilton will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Grammy winner Carly Rae Jepsen will perform the Canadian national anthem.
The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT.